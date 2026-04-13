First Alert Weather: Warm and dry week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures on Monday will quickly warm to the mid-80s inland and upper-70s along the coast.

Onshore winds will continue, creating an elevated risk for rip currents at local beachers.

No significant rainfall is expected over the next seven days, meaning the ongoing drought will worsen, and the wildfire threat will increase.

Expect near record highs by the upcoming weekend.

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TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, some patchy fog late. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 58/84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/86

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/88 (Record: 90 - 1972)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 62/90 (Record: 93 - 1967)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/92 (Record: 94 - 1967)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 66/92 (Record: 92 - 1995)

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