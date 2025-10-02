First Coast No More Homeless Pets rebrands to EveryPet as critical city funding renews

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New look, same mission. First Coast No More Homeless Pets is now EveryPet.

The local low-cost veterinary and spay-and-neuter clinics fully rebranded Wednesday morning after nearly 23 years of serving pets, owners, and community cats throughout Northeast Florida.

“We chose the name EveryPet because it reflects exactly what we believe: that every pet, in every family, deserves compassionate and accessible veterinary care and resources,” said Jennifer Barker, EveryPet CEO.

The organization said, under its old name, it often got mistaken for an animal shelter. The rebrand is thought to better represent their mission of taking some of the load off overflowing shelters like Animal Care and Protective Services.

In a press release, the organization said they exist to “keep “every pet” in their homes, delivering accessible and affordable veterinary care and other pet ownership resources, such as a pet food bank, so families never have to choose between their finances and pets."

Funding renewed for key programs

The clinic’s annual funding from the City of Jacksonville also renewed Wednesday, allowing EveryPet to bring back its free spay and neuter services: SpayJax and Duval Cat Fix.

SpayJax offers free spay and neuter services by appointment for those who meet certain low-income guidelines, like being enrolled in programs like SNAP or Medicaid.

Duval Cat Fix allows any Duval County resident to bring up to six pets or community cats each month for free spay and neuter surgeries — no appointment required.

The City of Jacksonville said it has been funding the programs since at least 2016. The 2025 contract, according to the city, provides $1,597,000 in funding to the two programs over the next three years.

To celebrate, EveryPet is hosting a month-long pet food drive to fill up its pantry. The Jacksonville-based agency High Reason, which helped design and launch the rebrand pro bono, is matching the first 500 pounds donated. Donations of dry dog and cat food can be dropped off at EveryPet’s location at 464 Cassat Avenue.

