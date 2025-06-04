Florida, Georgia, South Carolina governors ask that the states handle red snapper limits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina’s governors are all asking for control of red snapper limits in the Atlantic Ocean.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and South Carolina Gov. Henry Dargan McMaster say there is an abundance of red snapper and they are no longer being overfished, and a quota increase is needed.

The Gulf of Mexico’s snapper season began Memorial Day weekend and are open daily in June and July.

Rep. John Rutherford (R-Florida) supported DeSantis’s ask, writing in a Facebook post:

“Every local angler I talk to says there are more red snapper off the coast of NE Florida than ever before. Yet, NOAA gave us ONE day to fish last summer.

“It’s time to hand over the South Atlantic red snapper management to Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

“Let Floridians fish!”

