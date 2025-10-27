Florida-Georgia Week Events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a week that Gators and Bulldogs fans in our area look forward to every year. It’s Florida-Georgia week.

The two college football teams face off Saturday, Nov. 1, at EverBank Stadium.

But before that, there’s a full schedule of events planned.

First, RV City opens on Tuesday. Lot E, across from the stadium, will fill up with diehard tailgaters looking to make the most out of this football experience. But be warned. RV City is sold out, and the waitlist is full.

The annual Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday. It will be at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront at 12:30 p.m. This year, Brandon James (UF Class of 2009) and Todd Johnson (UF Class of 2002) will be honored. And from the University of Georgia, Freddie Gilbert (Class of 1983) and Sony Michel (Class of 2007) will be inducted. You can purchase tickets to the luncheon by clicking here.

Also on Friday, the University of Florida will face off against Jacksonville University for a fall exhibition baseball game at VyStar Ballpark. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The first pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the game are $20.

Gameday is on Saturday. The welcome center will open at Daily’s Place Flex Field at 10 a.m. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. You can count on Action News Jax for complete coverage.

