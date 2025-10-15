Florida lawmaker pushing for students to demonstrate proficient cursive reading and writing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In an age when students are often working on computers, typing up essays and homework instead of writing them out, the art of cursive writing may feel like a relic of the past.

But Florida elementary students may soon have to prove they can read and write in cursive by the time they finish 5th grade if a newly filed bill crosses the finish line next year.

Since 2020, Florida students have been expected to learn cursive in elementary school, but State Representative Toby Overdorf (R-Stuart) told Action News Jax the current requirement falls short.

“There is no requirement for any kind of sufficiency. There’s no review associated with it,” said Overdorf.

Overdorf is sponsoring a bill in the upcoming legislative session that would not only require students to learn to read and write in cursive in grades 2 through 5, but they’d also have to prove their proficiency.

Jacksonville residents Action News Jax spoke with indicated they’re all for the idea.

“To help with their background. Let’s say, they need help with their signature,” said Duval local Jeremiah Taylor.

“When you don’t have so much AI involved and they can actually write for themselves, they can be more creative and express themselves a little better. I think when you have too much technology, they can’t actually express themselves as a child,” said Duval parent Brandy Hollowell.

And Overdorf argued that learning cursive has several surprising benefits that go beyond elegant penmanship.

Cursive proficiency can improve fine motor skills, dexterity, and even help diagnose certain conditions at an earlier age.

“In fact, it also helps with an early diagnosis of dyslexia. So, when you combine all of those things, the benefits absolutely far outweigh anything else,” said Overdorf.

If passed, the new cursive requirements would kick in on July 1st of next year, just ahead of the 26/27 school year.

