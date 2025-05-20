Florida man arrested, accused of DUI, driving 118 mph with sleeping children in car

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A father was arrested early Sunday after he was pulled over by a Brevard County deputy who clocked him at 118 mile per hour on Interstate 95.

The deputy said Juan Espinosa was driving a Chevy Equinox northbound on I-95 when the traffic stop was initiated. Espinosa pulled onto the center median and the deputy said he noticed a smell of alcohol coming from him, a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office social media post states.

The smell of alcohol and the speed at which Espinosa is accused of driving wasn’t the biggest surprise to the deputy. “The biggest shock was finding Espinosa’s wife in the passenger seat, and then a sleeping 1 year old and 8 year old in the back of the vehicle!!” the post states.

Espinosa is facing charges of DUI and Child Neglect Without Great Bodily Harm.

“I feel the need. The need for speed,” Espinosa reportedly said.

“That ... quote was relating to flying fighter jets and not a Chevy Equinox going up I-95!!” the sheriff’s office social media post states.

