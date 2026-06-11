Folkston standoff still under investigation, no victims or suspect found

FOLKSTON, Ga. — “No suspects, victims, or hostages were located” after a standoff in Folkston on Wednesday night, police say.

Folkston Chief of Police Wesley Green shared more information in a news release late Thursday morning on what led to the hours-long incident.

Around 6:39 p.m., the Folkston Police Department and the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 3781 Main Street, a “residence/business,” to a report of shots fired.

The dispatcher said “the caller stated he was going to ‘blow this location up’” and claimed to have several bombs, the release detailed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers were also told, the release said, “that two people were being held hostage at the same location and one person had been shot.”

A perimeter was set up and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb Technician Unit and the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team responded to the scene.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

When GBI and GSP arrived, they took over command of the scene. FPD obtained a search warrant for the Main Street property and GSP and GBI executed the search warrant, the release said.

When they entered the property, there was no suspect, victims, or hostages, Green said.

There is no immediate danger to the public and the case is still under investigation.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.