FOP President: Jacksonville officers involved in incident before inmate’s death will be exonerated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Fraternal Order of Police Jacksonville issued a statement on Wednesday expressing confidence that nine Duval County Jail corrections officers involved in an incident that left an inmate dead will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

The death of Charles Faggart nearly one week ago has raised questions about transparency and the treatment of inmates at jail.

An attorney representing his family said Faggart had been brain dead since Monday, April 17, when the incident occurred.

Over the weekend, hundreds of protesters demanded justice, including Faggart’s mother and the mother of Faggart’s five-year-old son.

FOP, in its statement, also cautioned “the public against rushing to judgment based on social media speculation.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here is the full statement from FOP President Randy Reeves:

“The FOP joins Sheriff Waters in his desire to pursue an in-depth, speedy, and comprehensive investigation by federal and local agencies to determine the facts leading up to and including the incident involving our nine Corrections Officers and Mr. Faggart.

“We are confident the investigation, based on facts and evidence, will exonerate the nine officers. JSO Corrections Officers are well trained professionals who dutifully follow established policies and procedures established by federal, state, and local authorities.

“We want to caution the public rushing to judgment based on social media speculation concerning the incident involving Mr. Faggart who was incarcerated at the Duval County Jail.

“We share in the community’s anticipation and the revelations of pending reports from the Medical Examiner’s office as well as other agencies investigating this incident.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued the following statement in response to Reeves’ statement:

“When I brought the Charles Faggart death investigation to the public’s attention I sought to be forward facing about this agency’s search for answers. This was not a rush to judgment on the correction officers’ guilt or innocence. This investigation is active and ongoing. FOP President Randy Reeves appropriately asks that this investigation be completed before the public passes’ judgment on the officers’ actions. Facts, not feelings, shape the contours of criminal investigations and are the foundation of proof in the American criminal justice system. Our detectives are tirelessly working to complete a thorough and comprehensive investigation. I ask for the public’s patience as we seek to give the Faggart family the answers it deserves.”

Timeline of events so far

Monday, April 7, 2025: An incident happens in the Duval County Jail involving eight corrections officers, one corrections sergeant, and inmate Charles Faggart. The incident leads to Faggart being taken to a local hospital.

Tuesday, April 8, 2025: Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters first announced publicly that eight corrections officers and one corrections sergeant are part of the active investigation into an inmate’s death and have been stripped of their corrections authority.

Wednesday, April 9, 2025: Action News Jax told you when Waters announced that he had asked the FBI to help investigate. Currently, the FBI said there is no open federal investigation. Also on this day, Attorney Belkis Plata identified Faggart as the inmate who was fighting for his life.

Thursday, April 10, 2025: Plata reveals that Faggart had died.

Read: Statements from Mayor Donna Deegan, Sheriff T.K. Waters, the family’s attorney and other local officials on the death of Charles Faggart

Friday, April 11, 2025: Two law enforcement sources told Action News Jax what happened in Duval County Jail before Faggart’s death.

Sunday, April 13, 2025: Hundreds turned out for a march and a rally in front of JSO headquarters in downtown Jacksonville. “I loved Charles and he deserved so much more than this. And that’s all I have to say,” said Caitlyn Benz, the mother of Faggart’s six-year-old son Lincoln.

Monday, April 14, 2025: JSO releases a redacted incident report of the incident in the Duval County Jail that preceded Faggart’s death. JSO also identifies the nine corrections employees under investigation.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.