Former Douglas Anderson teacher found guilty of exposing his genitals, loses teaching license

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former teacher at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts won’t be facing any prison time, but he won’t be allowed to return to Florida classrooms, either.

Chris Allen-Black was found guilty on June 25 of exposing his genitals at a resort on Disney property in 2024.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

An arrest report alleged that victims saw Allen-Black standing naked and touching himself in front of a hotel window that overlooked a pool.

A judge ordered Allen-Black to serve 12 months of probation, 100 hours of community service, and forfeit his teaching license.

He will also be banned from Disney property for the duration of his probation.

Action News Jax told you last year when then-current Duval County Public Schools Superintendent apologized for not having Allen-Black removed from the classroom sooner.

Action News Jax learned that he was arrested by Orange County deputies on February 24, but was not removed from class until April 11.

Allen-Black is just one of several former Douglas Anderson employees who have been removed in recent years following sexual misconduct allegations.

Related: ‘A long time coming’: Former students react to sentencing of former DA teacher Jeffrey Clayton

The incidents were a major driving force behind recent teacher-student policy changes within the school district.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]