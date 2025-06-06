Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown sues Trump, NTSB over his firing from vice chair post

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville mayor is taking President Donald Trump’s administration to court.

Alvin Brown filed a lawsuit claiming his removal as the vice chair of the National Transportation Safety Board was “illegal.”

Brown was designated as vice chair by former President Joe Biden last year.

Brown’s lawyers claim that Trump lacked the authority to remove him from the post.

According to court documents, Brown was notified of his firing through email.

He also warned that his removal will have damaging consequences on aircraft investigations and reporting.

Also named as defendants in the suit are the NTSB itself and Jennifer Homendy, the Chairman of the NTSB.

You can read Brown’s lawsuit below:

