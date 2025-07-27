Four arrested in Bradford County burglary investigation

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office says four suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of residential burglaries.

Detectives had been investigating several break-ins over the past few weeks and noticed a pattern.

On Tuesday, while conducting surveillance, they say they caught Johnny Gunter and Stacie Bentley in the middle of a burglary.

Investigators later learned it was the third time the same home had been targeted.

After making those arrests, deputies tracked down a third suspect, Jordan Bresee, and say they found stolen items inside his home.

A fourth suspect, Jonathan Deese, was arrested after a search warrant at his home turned up more stolen property and drugs.

Johnny Gunter is charged with three counts of burglary, grand theft, drug possession, and dealing in stolen property.

Stacie Bentley is also facing three burglary charges, along with grand theft, illegal possession of a firearm, and dealing in stolen property.

Jonathan Deese is charged with drug possession, possession of paraphernalia, and dealing in stolen property.

Jordan Bresee faces a long list of charges, including burglary, grand theft of firearms, trafficking in stolen goods, and drug possession.

Detectives say their ongoing surveillance and investigative work led to the arrests and recovery of stolen items.

