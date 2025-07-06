Four Jacksonville public art projects honored at statewide conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four public art projects in Jacksonville are getting statewide recognition.

Read: Netflix heads to space: NASA teams up for live content on NASA+

They were highlighted at the 2025 Florida Association of Public Art Professionals conference for standing out in creativity and impact.

All four were created through the city’s Art in Public Places Program, led by the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville.

One sculpture in LaVilla honors the Johnson brothers and their hymn Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing. Another project, Legends, uses digital projection mapping to light up the Legends Center.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In Stockton Park, a ballerina-inspired sculpture celebrates the life of Allison Brundick Haramis. And under the Roosevelt/Edgewood underpass, sculptural lighting and a mural brighten up the space.

City leaders say public art brings people together and helps communities feel like home.

Local art recognized four projects commissioned by our Art in Public Places (APP) Program were recognized among 44 as exemplary public art projects that demonstrate excellence and trends in the field by the Florida Association of Public Art Professionals (FAPAP) during their 2025 State Conference

Local art recognized four projects commissioned by our Art in Public Places (APP) Program were recognized among 44 as exemplary public art projects that demonstrate excellence and trends in the field by the Florida Association of Public Art Professionals (FAPAP) during their 2025 State Conference

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.