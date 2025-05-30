Friday Forecast: A few afternoon and evening storms before a drier weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday starts off mild and muggy with temperatures in the 70s.

We’re tracking highs in the lower 90s by the afternoon, and the first half of the day will be dry.

We can expect a few showers and storms by early afternoon. A line of storms may arrive near, or just before, sunset.

Clouds will decrease early Saturday, giving way to sunshine for the bulk of the day.

The weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Hurricane season starts Sunday, June 1.

