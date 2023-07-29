Gallery: Former wine cellar restaurant turns in City Grille and Raw Bar in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new restaurant is located by Downtown Southbank bringing concepts from Chicago, New York, Charleston, Nashville, Savannah, and travels abroad.

The menu offers seafood, steak, and other seasonal specialties, as well as a wine list from wine regions around the world. The Raw Bar features fresh oysters from the East and West Coasts as well as a selection of ceviche, tartar, and crudo.

The restaurant is now open to the public and is located at 1314 Prudential Drive.

