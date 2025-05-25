Georgia officer who arrested woman who was placed in ICE custody resigns from department

DALTON, Ga. — The officer who pulled over and arrested Georgia college student Ximena Arias-Cristobal, 19, has resigned from the department.

City officials confirmed that Officer Leslie O’Neal resigned from his position as a Dalton Police Department officer.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Arias-Cristobal, who is undocumented, was arrested earlier this month after police say she made an illegal right turn and was driving without a valid license.

She spent more than two weeks in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody before being granted a $1,500 bond earlier this week.

After her arrest, Dalton police said that she was mistakenly pulled over. They say the officer involved intended to pull over another vehicle who had made an illegal right turn.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Arias-Cristobal was reunited with her family in north Georgia late Thursday night.

She spoke with Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV over the phone on Friday.

“Even with all the bad and a situation that no one wants to be in, I’m super grateful to have experienced what I’ve experienced,” she said.

She has lived in the United States since her parents brought her from Mexico at just 4 years old.

“We’re going to keep working on her case to try to keep her here permanently,” Arias-Cristobal’s attorney, Dustin Baxter, said. “She doesn’t have a permanent relative or citizen, spouse, parent or child. But if Dad wins his case, then she would have that qualifying relative.”

Ximena Arias-Cristobal Ximena Arias-Cristobal sits in the Stewart Detention Center near Columbus in ICE custody.

Ximena Arias-Cristobal Ximena Arias-Cristobal returned home to Dalton on May 22, 2025 after she was in ICE custody for 15 days.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.