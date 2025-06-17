Georgia special tax refunds starting to hit some taxpayers’ bank accounts

ATLANTA — Georgians will want to keep an eye on their bank accounts as a special tax refund from the state is coming this week.

Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reports that some Georgians are starting to see the refunds in their accounts.

The payments are showing up on bank statements with the label “GASTTAXRFD.”

The Georgia Department of Revenue said it stands for “Georgia State Tax Refund.”

A bill was passed earlier this year for $1 billion in refunds.

Officials say Georgia taxpayers can receive a one-time refund between $250 to $500 depending on their 2023 tax return filing status.

Georgians must have filed their tax returns for both 2023 and 2024 to be eligible.

