Georgia woman charged with murder after taking abortion pills and giving birth in hospital

Action News Jax learned a south Georgia woman was recently arrested and charged with murder after she took abortion pills...and gave birth in a local hospital.

According to the arrest report, in December 2025, 31-year-old Alexia Moore took 200mg of Misoprostol, which is a drug used to have an abortion. The report says Moore took it before she was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Camden County.

The arrest report states she gave birth to a girl, and the infant was quote “premature and having major health issues.”

The report says Moore wanted to leave the hospital after she attempted to abort the child herself.

This was last December. Moore was arrested last week and charged with murder.

“In order for someone to be charged in murder, in a sense, the elements are something was done intentionally, a criminal act, which then resulted in a human losing their life,” said Jacksonville Criminal Defense Attorney Chris Carson.

Georgia has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

The LIFE Act essentially deems a person alive once they have a detectable heartbeat, even before birth.

But in this case, Kingsland Police say she gave birth to a baby that lived for about an hour.

We asked Carson what factors would be considered for these charges.

“For the most part, what the legal analysis will be looking to is whether the fetus is considered to be a human and whether there was an act that was done which then resulted in the death of that human,” said Carson.

Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) used to work for Planned Parenthood. She says banning abortions is not the answer.

“Banning abortion does not actually end abortion. And though abortion medication is overwhelmingly safe, it’s a lot safer if you can take it with the guidance of a medical professional,” said Eskamani. “No one should be criminalized for ending their own pregnancy.”

Dana Sussman, Senior Vice President of Pregnancy Justice, agrees.

“No one should be criminalized for having an abortion. This is an unprecedented murder charge for an alleged abortion, even though no law in the state of Georgia permits such a charge. And yet, when lawmakers ban abortion, this becomes an inevitable outcome. Do they really want to send women to prison for abortions? This will cause untold harm to this woman and to the women of Georgia.”

Moore is in jail without the option for bond.

We are trying to confirm how far along she was in her pregnancy.

We also asked the Georgia Attorney General’s office if this is the first time a Georgia woman has been charged with murder for taking abortion drugs.

We are still waiting to hear back.

