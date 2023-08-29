Glynn County Emergency Management helping residents prepare for Idalia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Glynn County Emergency Management is helping residents get ready as Hurricane Idalia creeps closer to the Gulf Coast, before heading north and west toward South East Georgia.

Sand is still available at the Glynn County Stadium.

Many people said that their biggest worry is localized flooding that happens when a storm blows through during high tide causing the local marshes to overflow.

One resident told Action New Jax that in some areas, street drainage is an issue because many drains are clogged.

For a couple of hours on Tuesday, there was a steady flow of people coming to fill up their sandbags. Some people had been giving away bags and helping others.

Two women came to make sandbags for family and friends. They said that during storm preps, it’s important to come together as a community to make sure that everyone is prepared for the worst.

“It’s always nice to have a few extra things and be prepared so if your neighbor didn’t, at least you have stuff to help them, we’ve already talked about it, our neighborhood,” Brunswick resident Kenna Allen said. “I’ve got this or that, so everybody is all ready to help each other out.”

Elli Perry, another resident, talked about the importance of coming together as a community.

“I think you’re a lot more likely to have your own needs met and find yourself with a surplus if your own needs aren’t, your top priority,” Perry said. “The more we take care of each other, the more we’re going to have.”

All sandbag operations are first-come-first-serve. Emergency management in Glynn County encourages people to finish all of their storm preps by the end of Tuesday.

