Glynn County men indicted in drugs, weapons case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two Glynn County men, Jonathan Shahaad Ruff and Darnell Lamar Pickens, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Ga. The indictments, returned during the July term, allege drug distribution and firearms offenses in Glynn County.

Margaret E. Heap, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, announced the indictments. Ruff, 30, also known as ‘Slaughter,’ faces five counts of Distribution of 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine. Pickens, 30, is charged with Distribution of 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The indictment alleges that Ruff distributed methamphetamine in June and July of 2025 in Glynn County. It further alleges that Ruff and Pickens distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in August 2025 in Glynn County. Pickens is also alleged to have possessed 5 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in January 2026, in addition to being found in possession of a firearm. Under federal law, it is prohibited for previously convicted felons to possess firearms or ammunition. Both defendants face statutory penalties of 10 years to life in prison if convicted of Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.

If convicted, Pickens is also subject to a minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years imprisonment for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. A conviction for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon may result in up to 15 years in prison. Each offense may also be accompanied by significant financial penalties and a minimum of 3 to 5 years of supervised release.

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