Green Cove Springs gets awarded for excellence in planning and growth management

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Northeast Florida Regional Council recently awarded the City of Green Cove Springs with a Regional Award for Excellence in Planning and Growth Management with the formation of the Green Cove Springs downtown Community Redevelopment Agency.

The City was selected via a nomination and award committee process, in which the City was selected as the winner in the Planning and Growth Management category for 2023.

The city will be honored with other winners in the NEFRC 20th Annual Regional Awards for Excellence and Elected Officials Luncheon on Jan. 4, 2023.

Objectives within the Downtown Green Cove Springs CRA Redevelopment Plan, which was approved by Green Cove Springs City Council in April 2023, include improved multimodal transportation facilities, developing a vibrant downtown with mixed-use development, increasing public parking in downtown Green Cove Springs, housing revitalization, and developing targeted business incentive programs.

According to the new release, Some goals within the Redevelopment Plan are already getting started, such as the first phase of Walnut Street redevelopment and passing the Form-Based Code within the Downtown Master Plan.

