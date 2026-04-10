Green Cove Springs incumbent faces ethical questions after campaigning on “Save Food Truck Friday”

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — There’s a battle brewing over a Green Cove Springs City Council seat that’s giving new meaning to the expression “political food fight”.

The incumbent candidate is using the campaign slogan “Save Food Truck Friday”, which is an event he started and runs, funds and coordinates.

Now, the focus on Food Truck Friday is leading to new ethical questions facing the incumbent.

Save Food Truck Friday is the slogan on many of Green Cove Springs District 1 Councilman and Vice Mayor Ed Gaw’s campaign signs.

Gaw started Food Truck Friday back in 2018, and it’s become a popular monthly event cherished by many in the community.

“We are North of $150,000, personal funds invested in Food Truck Friday,” said Gaw in a recent interview with Action News Jax.

But along with Gaw’s personal investment in the events, the City of Green Cove Springs is also kicking in cash.

More than $57,000 for Food Truck Friday was included in the most recent city budget.

Gaw voted yes on the budget, Food Truck Friday funding and all, back in September.

Florida law prohibits local elected officials from voting on measures “which would inure to his or her special private gain or loss”.

Violations of the statute could result in penalties ranging from impeachment, removal or suspension from office and a fine of up to $10,000.

“It’s very serious. Very disturbing,” Tom Centracchio said.

Centracchio is running against Gaw for Council Seat 1.

Cantracchio has taken issue with Gaw’s campaign signs, given he says he also supports Food Truck Friday and has vowed to keep it going if elected.

He argued Gaw is the one who is threatening to shut it down if he’s voted out of office.

“You know, when I was 10 years old I used to do stuff like that. When you’re in the neighborhood and you don’t get your way, you take your little ball and go home,” said Centracchio. ”I mean, it was very childish.”

When asked about his vote on the budget, Gaw sent Action News Jax a statement.

“The Food Truck Friday events have been operated for several years through a dedicated LLC solely for the purpose of organizing and executing the 9 events annually. The City’s sponsorship has been a small portion of the overall cost, with the majority of funding and operational responsibility handled privately. This structure has been in place for several years and was not previously raised as a concern,” Gaw said.

”That said, I take these questions seriously. I am working with counsel and City Staff to review the matter and ensure everything is handled appropriately going forward. Food Truck Friday has always been about bringing the community together, and my focus remains on resolving this issue properly and continuing to serve the residents of Green Cove Springs," Gaw said.

And when asked recently whether he’s committed to keep Food Truck Friday going if he loses the election, Gaw wouldn’t say one way or the other.

“I guess a bigger question is, if you do run for any elected office, is it a referendum on you and what you do or not?” Gaw said.

The election is set for Tuesday, April 14th.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.