Hanania Automotive Group collecting non-perishable food items for Blessings in a Backpack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hanania Automotive Group is hosting its annual “Hanania Holiday Giveback” event in Jacksonville from now through December 15, 2025, to collect non-perishable food items for Blessings in a Backpack.

The event aims to fight child hunger by gathering donations that will benefit Blessings in a Backpack, a national nonprofit organization that provides food on weekends for children who might otherwise go hungry.

“Our community is the foundation of our business, and we are committed to giving back to the people who support us,” Jack Hanania, Owner and CEO of Hanania Automotive Group, said in a news release.

Hanania Automotive Group has previously collected toys for Foster Closet and items for Hubbard House, among other organizations.

This year, Hanania is aiming for a massive donation to support child nutrition and will match every item donated to increase their impact during the Christmas season.

Donations of non-perishable food items are being collected at all Hanania Automotive Group locations in the Jacksonville area. Click here to see the list on HananiaAutos.com.

Blessings in a Backpack helps fight food insecurity and improves students’ health and educational outcomes through its North Florida chapter.

Jack Hanania encouraged everyone to participate by donating non-perishable food items, emphasizing that no child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, especially during the Christmas season.

