Here are the best employers in Florida, according to Forbes

Forbes Magazine released its annual Best Employers by State list and a business that serves the military got top honors in Florida.

The business magazine ranked Navy Federal Credit Union as the Best Employer in Florida. The Virginia-based credit union was ranked the No. 4 employer in Virginia.

Forbes worked with Statista, a market research firm, to finalize the list. They reached out to over 160,000 employees who work for companies with at least 500 employees.

The respondents were asked how likely they would recommend their employer on a scale of zero to 10.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The employees also were asked about their previous employers within the past two years and if they would recommend them as well.

Here are the top 25 employers in Florida, according to Forbes.

Navy Federal Credit Union PCL Construction Capital One AirBnB Google Mayo Clinic Microsoft Hyatt Hotels Charles Schwab Fidelity Investments NASA New York Life Costco Wholesale State Farm Michaels Stores Honeywell International Apple Nike Marriott International Progressive D.R. Horton Lockheed Martin IBM Jupiter Medical Center Verizon Communications

Other notable Jacksonville-based companies that made the top 100 include Florida Blue, CSX Transportation, Florida State College at Jacksonville, and Fidelity National Information (FIS).

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.