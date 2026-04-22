Highway 82 Fire: State of Emergency declared for Brantley County

NAHUNTA, Ga. — Brantley County officials on Wednesday declared a state of emergency due to the effects from the Highway 82 Fire.

"The Brantley County Board of Commissioners and Emergency Management Agency have activated the Emergency Operations Plan to protect the health, safety, and welfare of Brantley County citizens," the County said in a social media post.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for 91 counties in Georgia due to the fire.

“My team and I are working closely with Georgia State Forester Johnny Sabo and his team, along with federal, state, and local officials, to ensure we are doing everything possible to combat the fires and provide assistance to affected communities. We are praying for the families who have lost their homes in these devastating conditions, as well as for the first responders working around the clock,” Kemp said in a news release.

State and local officials are expected to give an update at 4:30 p.m. Action News Jax will stream it LIVE; just click the link above.

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