Hola Emprende Conference in Jacksonville

The First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 4th edition of the Hola Emprende Conference and the 2nd Annual Business Expo on September 19–20 at the Schultz Center in Jacksonville.

The Hola Emprende Conference & Business Expo brings together diverse entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community partners.

“This year marks an exciting milestone as we continue to expand the impact of Hola Emprende,” said the President of the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The event will feature expert-led panels, workshops, and keynote sessions aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and fostering innovation.

Attendees can explore the Business Expo, which will include more than 100 local vendors showcasing their businesses, products, and services.

Networking opportunities will be available to connect entrepreneurs, investors, and community leaders.

