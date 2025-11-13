Holiday events in Jacksonville to include ice skating, fireworks and a boat parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will host the inaugural Holiday River Fest on Saturday, November 29.

It’s a free, family-friendly event filled with festive activities across Downtown Jacksonville.

Here’s a line-up of events:

5 p.m. - Performances begin ahead of the annual Christmas Tree Lighting. It’s at Riverfront Plaza this year. The celebration will include performances from Alhambra Theatre’s ‘ELF the Musical’, Scott Jones School of Dance, and SK8hers Inc. Mayor Donna Deegan will be present at the ceremony, which begins at 6:15 p.m.

6:30 p.m. - The Light Boat Parade begins along the St. Johns River. Boater registration is open until November 20. The parade will end with a fireworks display.

Here’s what you can expect across the river at Friendship Fountain:

6 p.m. - There will be holiday lights, a music show, and food trucks.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Show off your moves at a Silent Disco. Headphone rentals are free for kids 17 and under.

Happening at the JAX Artist Walk located at 718 Riverside Avenue, under the Fuller Warren Bridge:

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. - Ice skating! You’ll be able to ice skate from November 28 to January 19. Reservations for skating are recommended at jaxonice.com. Tickets start at $17, including skates.

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. - A holiday market will be open.

