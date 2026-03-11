HOLON gains U.S. transit manufacturer status as Jacksonville eyes driverless shuttles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A German autonomous vehicle company working with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority says it has reached a key milestone that could move driverless transit closer to reality in Northeast Florida.

HOLON announced it is now officially recognized in the United States as a transit vehicle manufacturer — a designation the company says allows it to pursue partnerships with public transportation systems nationwide.

Jacksonville could be among the first cities to see the technology on the road.

Some riders say they are still hesitant.

“I just don’t trust technology that much with my life,” said Taleah, who has used JTA buses in the past but says she prefers vehicles with human drivers. She didn’t share her last name.

HOLON and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority unveiled a prototype of a fully autonomous shuttle in November. The electric vehicles are designed to operate without a driver and could eventually run on routes in downtown Jacksonville.

HOLON says it’s a new federal designation as a transit vehicle manufacturer marks a significant step toward bringing the technology to U.S. transit agencies.

In a statement to Action News Jax, JTA said the milestone shows progress in the partnership.

“The Jacksonville Transportation Authority congratulates HOLON on achieving Transit Vehicle Manufacturer status from the U.S. Department of Transportation. This milestone reflects HOLON’s rapid progress and the strength of our partnership as we work to bring cutting-edge autonomous vehicle technology to Jacksonville. It also moves us closer to deploying the next-generation NAVI shuttle as part of the JTA’s Ultimate Urban Circulator program and advancing Jacksonville’s leadership in autonomous mobility,” the agency said.

Action News Jax previously reported that JTA has preordered 100 of the electric autonomous vehicles. Each is estimated to cost about $409,000.

The vehicles are intended to replace JTA’s current semi-autonomous shuttles — modified Ford Transit vans that still require a driver when routes become too complex for the technology.

HOLON is also seeking a federal waiver that would allow its shuttle to operate without traditional equipment such as steering controls or driver seats. That request is still pending with federal regulators.

For some riders, the concept remains a tough sell.

Taleah says she prefers more familiar transportation options.

“Buses, Ubers, Lyfts — but just relying on technology alone for the road? No,” she said.

Still, other riders say the idea has potential.

“I mean, it’s cool. It gets you from point A to point B,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.