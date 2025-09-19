Home + Patio show coming to Jacksonville with HGTV celebrities and renovation tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Home + Patio Show is set to return to the Prime Osborn Convention Center from October 3-5, offering three days of expert tips, home improvement advice, and appearances by HGTV celebrities.

The event will feature Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, known for their work on HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’, who will share their home renovation insights on the Fresh Ideas Stage. Additionally, thrift shopping expert Virginia Chamlee will provide tips on finding affordable home décor.

“The North Florida home improvement continues to be so dynamic with new residents moving into the area,” said Taylor Treadway, Show Manager with Marketplace Events. “This show has grown right alongside Jacksonville’s changes.”

The show will also include a Children’s Entrepreneur Market, where young innovators from North Florida will present their products and ideas. This market will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Gardening enthusiasts can attend daily workshops from Eat Your Yard Jax, focusing on urban farming and best practices for growing vegetables and herbs.

The Home Depot will offer free DIY workshops for kids, providing a hands-on, screen-free activity to build skills and creativity.

Hero Day will be celebrated all three days, offering free admission to active military personnel, veterans, police, fire, and first responders with valid ID.

Teachers and nurses can enjoy free admission every day with a valid school ID, and seniors aged 60+ can receive discounted admission.

