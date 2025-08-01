Human remains found in Fleming Island identified as missing Atlanta man

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — On May 7, 2025, skeletal human remains were discovered near the bulkhead of a home on the St. Johns River in Fleming Island, Florida.

The person has now been identified.

On Friday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains belonged to 24-year-old Nicholas Lamont Anderson, a man from Atlanta.

With one mystery solved, the question remains of how he died, and how he ended up there.

CCSO is seeking information about where Anderson was, what he was doing, and who he may have encountered from April 1 through April 7, 2025.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the SaferWatch app. Tips that lead to an arrest or significant advancement of the case can qualify the person for up to a $5,000 reward.

