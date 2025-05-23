Human trafficking is everywhere. This new app makes reporting it quicker and easier

A new, first-of-its-kind app is now operating nationwide, empowering everyone to safely and anonymously report possible instances of human trafficking. This may involve either commercial, coerced sex or forced labor.

Earlier this month, Safe House Project, Congressman Pat Harrigan (R-NC) and other advocates announced the national launch of Simply Report.

The free mobile app allows downloaders to submit tips through its chat, which will provide guidance and share the information with the most appropriate law enforcement agency, if necessary.

The actual number of human trafficking instances is hard to pin down. According to the Florida Department of Children and Families’ annual report, however, it received 2,137 reports of human trafficking in the 2023-24 year. Nearly 83% involved children reportedly living with a parent or other caregiver.

148 of all the reports came out of Duval County.

In addition to reporting resources, the app also offers 24/7 support services for survivors in need.

“Simply Report protects survivors’ anonymity and safety by ensuring that no information is shared with law enforcement without the survivor’s expressed consent. Simply Report is trauma-informed and survivor-led,” said Safe House Project

Here is how you can download the app:Apple,Google Play

You can also reach out to Florida law enforcement directly by calling the human trafficking hotline at 1-855-FLA-SAFE.

