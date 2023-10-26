Hundreds of thousands of unsolved hit-and-runs in Florida; Some are ‘murder,’ says mother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Investigates is digging into what is leading to hundreds of thousands of unsolved hit-and-run crashes in Florida.

“It doesn’t feel any different than a murder,” Bridget Massie told Action News Jax Ben Becker. She is still mourning the death of her son, Michael England.

“He was an outgoing loving person. He loved life to the fullest,” said Massie who lost England in a hit-and-run accident. It happened when he was walking along Pitts and Slay Roads in Northwest Jacksonville.

Action News Jax first reported about England’s death in 2013. Ten years have passed, and the driver is still out there.

“A car is a weapon also, like a gun is a weapon,” said Massie who is not alone in her grief.

Action News Jax has reported over the years about dozens of local families who have been victimized by hit-and-run drivers.

Since 2018 according to the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles, there have been nearly 600,000 hit-and-runs involving people and/or property across the state including more than 125,000 injuries and 1,400 deaths.

But despite the numbers, very few people are ever arrested or convicted.

“It’s an incredible number,” said Action News Jax law and safety expert, Dale Carson. “It’s difficult to prosecute it because you have to have a motive.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says since 2018, just 85 people have been found guilty of a first-degree felony hit-and-run across the state while in Duval County the State Attorney’s office says it has convicted 12 people.

“You only have so many investigators to investigate these matters,” said Carson. “So, what’s more important, a murder or a hit-and-run death?” wondered Carson.

According to AAA, penalties for a hit-and-run vary greatly across the country – from jail time to just community service.

A fatal hit and run conviction in Florida could result in up to 30 years behind bars, which is the stiffest penalty in the nation, but it rarely happens.

Becker emailed the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office about Michael England’s death. “Currently detectives have no additional investigative leads,” said JSO in a statement.

“What have police told you?” Becker asked Massie. “I haven’t heard from my detective in 8-9 years,” said Massie.

Becker then emailed JSO follow up questions:

Becker: Is anyone from your crash reconstruction unit available for an interview?

JSO: JSO does not have such a unit. The Traffic Homicide Unit investigates crashes involving death or great bodily harm – as the in the case you initially asked about. There is no one available to interview at this time.

Becker: Did JSO submit car paint samples to the FBI for a paint data query (PDQ) for automotive paint sourcing and what were the results? And if not the FBI, who analyzed paint samples and what were the results?

JSO: Evidence from scenes of a traffic homicide investigation are not sent by our agency to the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Any evidence requiring testing typically would be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. In what I have been able to see within my capability, no car paint samples were submitted for analysis.

Becker: Why were paint samples not submitted to FDLE for analysis?

JSO: Unfortunately, there were no paint samples collected to submit.

Becker: Is JSO aware of the FBI paint database and why isn’t it utilized in addition to FDLE? Is there a rule that prohibits it?

JSO: There is no rule that prohibits the use of the FBI. However, if necessary, detectives will use other and/or additional resources outside of the FDLE.

Becker: Who is allowed to collect physical evidence at a JSO crime scene?

JSO: All sworn personnel are trained and have the capability to collect evidence. However, the Crime Scene Unit will respond to certain crime scenes meeting the criteria.

Becker: How many JSO evidence technicians are available daily?

JSO: Manpower varies daily and can depend for a multitude of reasons.

Becker: Why weren’t paint samples collected to help determine make, model and year of the vehicle? Is that not standard operating procedure in a fatal hit and run or any hit and run?

JSO: No response.

This leaves the State Attorney’s Office in a difficult position to prosecute these types of cases. A spokesperson sent this statement which reads in part: “Vehicular crashes involving death are tragic — these investigations are unique from all other cases we handle and often take time to investigate and solve.”

Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, recently introduced a bill that could help track hit-and-run drivers and put them behind bars.

It’s Senate Bill 194 , also known as the Lilly Glaubach Act, named after a 13-year-old victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Sarasota County in August 2022.

It would require auto repair shops to request crash reports or file a form with law enforcement before repairing damaged vehicles. The form would include information on the customer, the vehicle, and a description of the damage. The bill must make it through committee before it could possibly be voted on early next year.

