JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sulzbacher opened its doors Thursday in downtown Jacksonville for a holiday meal, marking 31 years of ensuring community members have a place to go on Thanksgiving. Staff and volunteers gathered to serve food, so no one in the downtown area would go without a holiday dinner.

The annual event provides support to individuals who might otherwise lack a place to spend the holiday. In the kitchen, volunteers prepared plates filled with holiday trimmings, including turkey, ham, stuffing, greens, and macaroni and cheese.

Cindy Funkhouser, the CEO of Sulzbacher, emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming environment during the holiday season. “We serve 365 days a year because hunger doesn’t take a holiday,” Funkhouser said. “So we wanna make sure at the holidays, at Thanksgiving and Christmas, that we do everything we can so that that person feels like they’re in a family.”

Volunteers at the downtown center have participated in the Thanksgiving meal for years, carrying trays, pouring water and packaging extra food. Volunteer Shea Lox worked across the dining room to ensure attendees received plenty to eat.

“Do you want this extra meal to take?” Lox asked one attendee. “You know what, here... happy Thanksgiving.” Sulzbacher operates beyond serving hot meals, offering health care, substance abuse treatment and housing assistance for residents. During Thursday’s event, the downtown facility expanded its outreach by providing free haircuts, drawing a steady line of men waiting for a trim.

Donavan Darius spent the holiday serving as a volunteer barber at the center, working with clippers as attendees took turns in the chair. Darius explained that a haircut can restore confidence and provide practical help, noting that one attendee needed a trim before an upcoming job interview.

“You can change a person’s aura with a hair[cut],” Darius said. “Your life is a ministry. One of the guys says it’s just in time because he has a job interview... can change someone’s whole self-esteem.”

Inside the dining area, plates continued to move steadily from the kitchen to the tables as volunteers and staff members served dinner throughout the afternoon.

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