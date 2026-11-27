NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — If you’re looking for a crowd on Thanksgiving, Neptune Beach has one every year. Thousands filled First Street for Pete’s Bar 2026 Thanksgiving block party, known as Petesgiving.

Thursday’s weather didn’t dampen the holiday spirit. So many people turned out that you had to get to a peak just to see the bar.

Locals have been gobbling up this gathering for four generations. It features games, festive outfits, and neighbors raising a glass of gratitude before the big meal. A turkey trot got people moving, too.

Neptune Beach Elementary’s crossing guard certainly earned his dessert. “I’m thankful for this is my fourth 5K this month,” he said.

Young partygoers shared what they were grateful for, too. “I’m grateful for my family and for the Jaguars,” one said. Another said, “Football’s pretty much my favorite.”

Attendees say the party gives people another option on Thanksgiving, a place to come together besides a formal dinner at home.

Courtney, a Petesgiving attendee, described her day this way: “Take a nap after this for like an hour or two, then wake up, put on some sweatpants, start cooking dinner, hang out, do arts and crafts with family and friends. It’s the best day of the year.”

Last year, Neptune Beach dedicated part of First Street as Pete Jensen Way. It honors the longtime town marshal who owned Pete’s Bar.

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