Identity of woman found dead under bridge in Jacksonville released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The identity of a woman found dead under a bridge on Blanding Boulevard Sunday evening has been released. She is Tiffany Felton, Action News Jax has learned.

Community Activist group Mad Dads posted about her on its social media site.

Felton was found in the 3400 block of Blanding Boulevard by a fisherman who flagged officers down at about 6:30 p.m., according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release Monday.

“This is an ongoing investigation and very little information is available at this time,” the news release stated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the JSO at 904-630-0500, by email atjsocrimetips@jaxsheriiff.orgor via Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

