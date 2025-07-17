I’m A Star Foundation hosting celebrity basketball game to support homeless Jacksonville students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County teens are leading efforts to combat youth homelessness through the 2025 Jacksonville HELPS Celebrity Basketball Classic, organized by the I’m A Star Foundation.

On Saturday, July 26, celebrity teams, including city officials and news personalities, will compete against high school basketball players.

Action News Jax Anchor Tenikka Hughes will also be taking the court.

Proceeds will benefit Duval County students experiencing homelessness by providing essentials such as school uniforms, supplies, food vouchers, doctor visits, and scholarships.

The foundation says that over 3,400 students in Duval County are experiencing homelessness, all while trying to further their education.

“Since 2013, our teens have raised $200,000 and donated it to the school district. We know the need has grown,” said Betty Seabrook Burney, I’m A Star Founder. “Our students are determined to do even more.”

The game will begin at 6 PM at Riverside High School

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

