Impact Clay Train event offers free resources and services

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Impact Clay Train community outreach event will offer free resources and services to families and community members on Saturday, June 20.

The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Clay Hill Elementary School, located at 6345 C.R. 218 in Middleburg.

This free community outreach event aims to provide essential support and assistance, covering a broad spectrum of needs for attendees.

The Impact Clay Train will provide food assistance, clothing, medical and vision services, mental health support, benefits assistance, books, hair styling, and addiction services.

Attendees can also receive free hot meals and enjoy free train rides at the event.

For more information, click here.

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