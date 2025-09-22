Jacksonville City Council members seek solutions after pharmacy closure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families on Jacksonville’s Northside are facing increased challenges in accessing prescription medications following the closure of two Walgreens stores in the area. Community members and local leaders are sounding the alarm, saying the closures are creating dangerous delays, particularly for elderly and low-income residents.

One of the most recent closures was the Walgreens on Soutel Drive, just off the Paxon Parkway. For many in the area, the shutdown means longer travel times, fewer options, and growing frustration.

“I wish there was something that we could do to keep them open. We need—we need Walgreens,” said local resident Alexis Babbs.

Both the Gateway and Soutel Walgreens locations in District 10 have now closed, leaving just one Walgreens in the area to serve thousands of residents.

“You’re probably talking about, you know, 50 or 60,000 people within that radius who utilize Walgreens,” said District 10 City Council Member JuCoby Pittman.

The lack of access is hitting vulnerable populations the hardest.

“With the closing of them, it makes it very unfortunate for a lot of our elderly people—even the younger people who need to pick up those medicines,” Babbs added.

Adding to the strain, Harvey’s Supermarkets are being converted into Aldi locations, eliminating yet another resource for daily essentials in the community.

Local leaders say the impact is already being felt. Some residents are reportedly waiting days or even weeks to get critical prescriptions filled.

In response, Council Member Reggie Gaffney Jr. has scheduled a public notice meeting for tomorrow at 4 p.m. in the Don Davis Room at City Hall. He will be joined by fellow council members and representatives from the Mayor’s administration to discuss the closures affecting Districts 8, 10, and 14, and to seek actionable solutions.

“Two Walgreens have closed in his district, and Councilman Rahman Johnson said that he’s having issues in his district, and I know that they’re having some issues in Arlington as well,” Pittman noted.

In October 2024, Walgreens announced a plan to close 1,200 stores across the U.S. over a three-year span. However, the company has not responded to confirm whether the recent closures in Jacksonville are part of that national plan.

Some residents are encouraging others to be proactive in finding alternative ways to access their medications.

“This shouldn’t be the only entity to come and get your meds. That’s absurd,” said local resident Antoine Irving, who is calling for neighbors to seek out nearby options.

“Get a vehicle or get your grandkids to take you to CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, or you need to get your meds. There’s no such thing as ‘I can’t’ in America,” he added.

Council Member Pittman said she has already been in communication with Walgreens in hopes of finding solutions for those affected.

She told Action News Jax that more details will be shared during future conversations.

Walgreens sent Action News Jax the following statement:

“Walgreens has been in communication with members of the city council and we have offered times to meet with each of them to discuss their questions and answer their concerns about closures of Walgreens stores in Jacksonville. We are hopeful that these meetings will happen before the end of this month, and look forward to an ongoing dialogue with members of the council. We understand how important our stores are to the communities that they serve. When closures are necessary, we do everything we can do minimize disruptions for customers and team members.”

