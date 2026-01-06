Jacksonville Jaguars giving away pair of tickets to playoff game against Buffalo Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars playoff game on Sunday but don’t have the cash?

There may still be a chance: The Jags are giving away a pair of tickets to the Wild Card round game against the Buffalo Bills.

The contest’s official rules state that the winner of the contest will be notified “on or about January 9, 2026.″

To enter the contest, click here.

Can’t make it? The game will be aired on CBS47 at 1 p.m. Sunday.

