Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp mascot Scampi up for Best Minor League Baseball Mascot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp mascot Scampi is up for a major award.

He’s one of 20 nominees for USA TODAY’s 10Best Best Minor League Baseball Mascot in the 2026 Readers Choice Awards.

Scampi was introduced as the team’s second mascot in 2017 after the team transitioned from the Suns to the Jumbo Shrimp.

He joined mascot Southpaw the K9 and both mascots now visit with fans during Jumbo Shrimp games at VyStar Ballpark.

You can vote for Scampi once per day until voting ends on Monday, March 16 at noon ET. The 10 winners will be revealed on Wednesday, March 25.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.