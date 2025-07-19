‘Pack the Patrol Car’ returns to support homeless students

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office have kicked off a school supply drive to support local students experiencing homelessness.

The campaign, called “Pack the Patrol Car,” is collecting supplies for Barnabas, a nonprofit that helps children in Nassau County who don’t have stable housing.

Officials say more than 400 children in Nassau County are facing housing instability. Statewide, nearly 95,000 students are considered homeless.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The goal is to help those students start the school year with the tools they need to succeed.

Donations can be dropped off at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office through July 31.

Items needed include backpacks, pencils, crayons, glue sticks, folders, binders, dry erase markers, notebook paper, highlighters, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, and other classroom essentials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.