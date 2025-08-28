Jacksonville mom raises Catholic school safety concerns after Minneapolis church shooting

A Jacksonville mother is calling for stronger safety protocols at local Catholic schools after a gunman opened fire on students praying inside a Minneapolis church on Wednesday, August 27, killing two children and wounding several others during the first week of classes at Annunciation Catholic School.

Clara Sowers said the tragedy rekindled fear from a threat her son faced in 2023 at Christ the King Catholic School in Arlington.

She provided Action News Jax with a stack of documents outlining what she described as safety gaps and pleas to school leaders, she claims, fell on deaf ears.

“When I asked him what was wrong, he broke down in tears and said … ‘he said he was going to kill you and Mami and Papi,’ and basically our whole family,” Sowers said, recalling what her then-12-year-old son told her about another student. She said the incident happened Oct. 19, 2023, during a sixth-grade Spanish class.

Sowers alleges police were never called and that her correspondence to the principal at the time wasn’t met with concern. She also alleged there was no school resource officer on campus at the time.

“In 2023 there was no SRO. I was a volunteer there. I’m an active parishioner. I’m at that parish three to four times a week,” she said.

On Thursday, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office patrol car was seen on the Christ the King Church and School property.

Action News Jax asked the Diocese of St. Augustine whether it plans to increase security or re-evaluate policies in the wake of Wednesday’s violence. A spokesperson said by email: “No, I don’t expect a heightened presence of security at our churches, but they are there,” adding that the diocese has two school resource officers and “a majority of our schools have sheriff officers for the purpose of school safety.”

Responding to Sowers’ claim that Catholic schools don’t have to follow the same threat protocols as public schools, the diocese said its schools “maintain an Emergency Operation Plan in consultation with law enforcement, conduct and report mandated fire, lockdown and severe weather drills, and report all weapons-related threats to police.”

Regarding Sowers’ allegation that police were not called in her child’s case, the diocese said it does not discuss incidents involving students but stated that it makes reports to law enforcement, and “In this case, we followed the standard procedures.”

Read the document below to see the Diocese of St. Augustine’s full responses to the concerns raised by Sowers:

Sowers said the threats against her family never materialized into violence, but her trust has been shaken.

“That could happen at Christ the King — at any of our parishes — because we don’t lock the door,” she said. “The doors of the church are open for a reason. You are welcome 24/7. God’s arms are always open for that reason.”

Despite her concerns, Sowers said her faith remains strong as she pushes for clearer, more consistent safety measures at local Catholic school campuses.

