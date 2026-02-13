Jacksonville officials warn extreme drought is fueling rising wildfire threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s mayor is warning residents that intensifying drought conditions across Duval County are increasing the risk of wildfires throughout Northeast Florida.

At a news conference Friday afternoon at Fire Station 2, city leaders said dry brush and vegetation could ignite easily under current conditions.

Wildfires are already popping up across the region, and forestry officials said the unusually dry ground is driving that activity.

“They’re happening more and more regular. More and more often. It’s due to dried fuels and a lack of rainfall ... the frost and freezes we had for a long period of time,” said Michael Work, Forestry Operations Administrator for the Florida Forest Service.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows much of Northeast Florida, including Duval County, in extreme drought. Surrounding counties also remain in severe drought. Officials said the darker the shading on the map, the more serious the conditions.

City leaders said weeks without steady rainfall, combined with recent hard freezes, have dried out vegetation and created more fuel for fires.

Work said the danger extends beyond wooded areas.

“At any time, most fires we respond to impact homes, streets, communities, schools, and neighborhoods,” Work said.

Mayor Donna Deegan said even routine activities can quickly become dangerous in dry and windy conditions.

“How many times have we heard that some normal daily activity has sparked a fire that then becomes a really big deal because of winds, droughts? We just want to avoid that,” Deegan said.

Fire officials are also reminding residents that burn permits are required.

“Typically, you’re supposed to have a burn permit to actually burn anything in the city of Jacksonville,” said Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Chief Percy Golden II.

Deegan urged residents to stay informed but not alarmed.

“Don’t be afraid. Just be informed,” she said.

Although beneficial rain is expected this weekend, city leaders cautioned that it will not erase the drought conditions overnight.

Water management officials are also encouraging residents to conserve water, warning that if conditions do not improve, mandatory restrictions could follow.

