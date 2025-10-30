Jacksonville police focused on sex offender compliance & roadway safety for Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Each year, Halloween is go time for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s sex offender tracking unit.

“The week of Halloween, they always go out and they make contact with about 2,500 of them. That’s what they’re trying to do,” Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Christian Hancock said on Thursday. “They’re going to try and make contact with them just to ensure that they’re in compliance.”

Under state law, registered sex offenders cannot:

Pass out candy to trick-or-treaters or make any Halloween-related contact with kids.

Display decorations from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Halloween. Even something as simple as a Jack-o’-lantern is a violation.

Wear a costume or mask around children they aren’t related to - that includes using makeup to alter their appearance.

Participate in Halloween events with children present.

Turn porch lights on after 5 p.m. on Halloween evening.

While JSO will be patrolling Halloween night for those not in compliance, the agency also said it’s important for parents to check the state’s sex offender registry and know where offenders are in their neighborhoods.

“We would urge parents to go to the website, find out where they are, locate them on your map, and show your children where they need not go,” Hancock outlined.

However, the risk goes all the way from the doorstep to the roadway for trick-or-treaters, with several Duval County Public School students hit by cars already to start off this school year.

“Bright, shiny costumes are phenomenal, right? They reflect light, they’re able to be seen a lot more, but unfortunately, there are some darker costumes,” Hancock reminded. “They’re black, they are a darker color, they are harder to see. Understand that, let your children know that.”

Now, JSO is calling on both drivers and parents to do their part in making sure kids are safe and seen this Halloween.

“As a parent, tell your children about this. Again, but as a driver, you have to expect that children aren’t going to be paying attention,” said Hancock.

You can find a link to the FDLE’s online sex offender registry map by clicking here.

