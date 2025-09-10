Jacksonville police looking for missing woman who has dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday night that they looking for a missing woman who has dementia. Beverly Clark, 74, was last seen on Piper Glen Boulevard near Cecil Airport.

Clark is 5’05” and 130 pounds, has brown eyes and salt and pepper colored hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a blue headscarf. She could be carrying a red bag.

If someone sees her or knows where she may be, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

