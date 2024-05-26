Jacksonville Public Education Fund, DCPS School Board chair hosting ‘Advocacy Night’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Public Education Fund will host a panel discussion with Duval County School Board Chair Darryl Willie on Tuesday to discuss the future of the school district.

The Jacksonville Public Education Fund is a nonprofit organization that believes in the potential of all students and activates community support, connects partners and advances effective ideas for the success of all students.

Panelists will discuss current issues around Duval County public education, including the new school superintendent, school consolidations, the upcoming school board elections and a reduction in school and central office positions.

Students and parents alike are encouraged to come out and participate in the discussion on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in room 208 at the Jessie Ball duPont Center. The discussion will be hosted virtually as well.

