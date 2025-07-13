Jacksonville to receive $4.35M for local projects in Florida budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is set to receive $4.35 million for three key local projects as part of Florida’s FY25-26 budget.

The funding will support the construction of a burn building at the Fire Academy of the South, improvements to Acree Road’s rail crossing, and enhancements to Monument Road.

“Each is vital to public safety and our infrastructure needs in Jacksonville,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. “We are extremely grateful for this state funding and to our Duval Delegation for supporting these budget requests and ensuring each one made it across the finish line.”

The Fire Academy of the South, operated by Florida State College at Jacksonville, will receive $2 million for the design, engineering, and construction of a state-of-the-art burn building. This facility will provide training for firefighters, offering immersive experiences in handling live fire situations safely.

“I am incredibly grateful for this investment in our department and our region,” said JFRD Chief Percy Golden II.

“This new burn building is more than just a structure. It is a critical asset that allows real-world practice for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel and the next generation of first responders. This resource will strengthen public safety across Northeast Florida by ensuring a well-trained, well-prepared fire service.”

The Acree Road project, located in City Council District 8, is allocated $2 million to align the road and lay the groundwork for an off-grade railroad crossing. This development aims to improve traffic flow, enhance emergency response times, and increase pedestrian safety.

“This is an example of turning vision into action”, said District City 8 Councilman Reggie Gaffney, Jr. “I am grateful to see this project get passed in our State Budget. This would not have been possible without the mayor’s administration and our state officials in Tallahassee. This is a win for the community. Now the real work begins.”

Monument Road, in City Council District 1, is set to receive $350,000 for a range of improvements. These include resurfacing roadways, installing raised medians, adding bike lanes, and constructing new sidewalks. The project will benefit approximately 19,200 drivers daily.

“During my campaign, I stated repeatedly that public safety is one of my top priorities,” said District 1 City Councilman Ken Amarro.

“This project aligns with my goals in making the Arlington community a safer place for pedestrians and motorists. I am grateful for this allocation and believe that this is the kind of investment our community needs to improve our quality of life.”

