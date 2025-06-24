Jacksonville senior living community residents say they haven’t had A/C for days, corporate denies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Concerned Action News Jax viewers tell us seniors living in The Towers of Jacksonville have been without A/C for four days.

However, Chris Ragon, Vice President of Communications from the building’s corporate office, says that isn’t true.

Ragon told Action News Jax that the building has been preparing to replace the A/C’s cooling unit for six months, and now that the vendors are ready to install the new cooling unit, the building will only be without A/C for one day.

“The air conditioning shuts off tomorrow morning, 8 in the morning, and we are being told by the vendor that it should not take longer than four, possibly six hours to install the new cooler,” Ragon told us.

Residents we talked to told us that isn’t true, and that they have been without A/C for days. The seniors who live there told us they didn’t want to go on camera out of fear of retaliation.

While Action News Jax was at the building, we watched people deliver fans to their families inside, windows open throughout the building, and we talked to people who said they were leaving to stay with family.

Ragon says the people who were bringing the fans were likely preparing for the A/C outage, not because the building has an outage right now.

“We have asked or suggested to the residents to bring in fans. They’re lucky, being right on the water there, that if there’s any breeze, their windows can open and they can get the breeze going,” she said.

Ragon also said The Towers of Jacksonville will open their Summer House, a neighboring property to the building, while the A/C is out. She says the Summer House has a cooling room with A/C, cold water, and snacks for the residents.

Action News Jax reported back in March when residents living in The Towers of Jacksonville went without hot water for weeks.

