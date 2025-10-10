Woman charged with battery on Jacksonville officer during traffic stop at school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced arrests for battery on a law enforcement officer during a noon news conference on Friday.

The sheriff also discussed violations of Florida’s Halo Law for another person who was arrested during the traffic stop alleging they were interfering with the arrest.

The Halo Law creates a mandatory 25-foot safety zone surrounding law enforcement and first responders as they perform their jobs.

