Jacksonville sheriff hosting town hall meeting day after addressing viral arrest video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is holding a Town Hall Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at First Coast Baptist Church, 7587 Blanding Blvd. The meeting was scheduled months in advance with meetings in other districts, but Tuesday’s come after a rather busy day for Waters.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office spent much of the day reviewing, showing, and responding to a viral video of a man being arrested in what many nationally are saying is excessive force.

Read: Jacksonville Sheriff releases officer body-cam video from viral traffic stop video

If social media reaction and the national response to the video are any indication, Tuesday’s town meeting could bring citizens out in droves.

That’s what State Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, is hoping. “Y’all go talk to T.K. Waters ... at this town hall meeting. Let him know how you feel,” Nixon stated on social media. Nixon, like many others, have been critical of the deputies’ actions during the traffic stop.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Town Halls

These meetings provide a chance to hear from Sheriff T.K. Waters and your District Commander.

Jacksonville is split into six policing districts. Find your district on JSO’s map here.

The first town hall of the series is on July 8 in JSO’s largest district, District 6. It contains the Oceanway, Northside, and San Mateo areas.

All of the meetings begin at 6 p.m.

Full Schedule

District 4: Tuesday, July 22, at First Coast Baptist Church (7587 Blanding Boulevard)

Tuesday, July 22, at First Coast Baptist Church (7587 Blanding Boulevard) District 3: Tuesday, July 29 at University Christian School (5520 University Boulevard W.)

Tuesday, July 29 at University Christian School (5520 University Boulevard W.) District 2: Friday, August 8 at The Church of Eleven22 - Arlington Campus (651 Commerce Center Drive, #100)

Friday, August 8 at The Church of Eleven22 - Arlington Campus (651 Commerce Center Drive, #100) District 1: Tuesday, August 12 at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville (125 W. Ashley Street)

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.