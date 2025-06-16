Jacksonville University celebrates World Sea Turtle Day with new Sea Turtle Program

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville University has launched a new Sea Turtle Program to help protect one of Florida’s most protected marine animals.

The University announced the program on World Sea Turtle Day, and it’s part of a partnership with Mickler’s Landing Turtle Patrol.

Its main focus is on research, education, and people’s involvement to help conserve sea turtles and their coastal habitats.

The program supports monitoring nests daily from April 15 through October 13 in Sawgrass Beach Club to the northern edge of the Guana Tolomato Matanzas Reserve.

Volunteers check the beach each morning before sunrise to find new nests, keep an eye on existing ones, and collect information.

For more information about the program, visit JU.edu.

